Rohit Sharma turns 37: A look at the Hitman's greatest brand hits

Indian cricket legend Rohit Sharma, fondly known as the Hitman turns 37 today. Beyond his awe-inspiring batting prowess, Sharma has become a major brand favourite. Indian brands are always eager to associate themselves with Sharma for the incredible brand value and reach he brings along. Let's take a swing through some of his most memorable endorsements and advertisements:

CEAT Tyres : This partnership between Rohit Sharma and CEAT has been a long-standing one. The CEAT ads often feature him showcasing powerful strokes and chasing down targets, mirroring his on-field dominance. These commercials resonate with fans, emphasizing both Rohit's cricketing talent and CEAT's commitment to high performance.

Nissan : Combining luxury and power, the association between Rohit Sharma and Nissan is a natural fit. The commercials portray him cruising in style in Nissan vehicles, reflecting his success and sophisticated persona. These ads not only promote Nissan's premium car range but also project Rohit as an inspirational figure who has achieved his dreams.

Kelloggs : This fun and energetic campaign features Rohit Sharma alongside youth cricketing talents. The ads promote Kelloggs' breakfast cereals as a source of energy and focus for aspiring athletes. The playful interactions between Rohit and the young players make these commercials relatable and inspiring for young viewers.

Edelweiss Mutual Fund: Taking a strategic turn, Rohit Sharma also endorses the financial services company, Edelweiss. These commercials highlight the importance of financial planning in a clear and concise manner. Seeing a trusted figure like Rohit promoting smart financial decisions resonates with viewers seeking a secure future.

Haig : Embracing his sophisticated side, Rohit Sharma became the brand ambassador for Haig, a premium Scotch whisky. These elegant ads showcase Rohit enjoying a moment of relaxation with a glass of Haig, projecting a sense of success and refined taste.