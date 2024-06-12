Shipway launches customer data & marketing automation platform ConvertWay for ecommerce

Shipway, the all-in-one shipping aggregator platform, announced the launch of ConvertWay, a customer data and marketing automation platform tailor-made for the eCommerce sector. In today's market, where rising ad costs and customer acquisition costs (CAC) make achieving high website conversion rates increasingly challenging, ConvertWay is poised to transform how businesses convert website visitors into paying customers and retain them longer.

“At ConvertWay, we are collecting billions of data points every month and with that data we are empowering businesses to build stronger relationships with their customers. We aim to democratize customer engagement for eCommerce by enabling all size merchants with sophisticated customer engagement tools”, said, Gaurav Gupta, Co-founder of Shipway.

With advanced marketing techniques such as ads on Google, Facebook, and Instagram becoming less effective in driving conversions, ConvertWay addresses these challenges by focusing on three critical parameters:

Building Potential Buyers List: ConvertWay helps merchants identify and capture incoming website traffic through gamified popups and scratch cards, which facilitate faster conversions and effectively engage customers, turning visitors into potential buyers.

ROI-Focused Conversions: ConvertWay maximizes marketing budgets by prioritizing SMS and WhatsApp. Through intelligent segmentation, it delivers the right message to the right audience at the right moment, boosting conversions for eCommerce brands by up to 5X.

Driving Revenue from Existing Customers: ConvertWay automates smart retention workflows, enabling brands to generate up to 50% of their revenue from existing customers. The advanced segmentation tools help understand buyer intent, allowing targeted retention marketing messages via SMS and WhatsApp.

"In today's competitive eCommerce landscape, converting website traffic into paying customers is paramount," added, Gaurav Gupta. "ConvertWay tackles this challenge head-on, providing a comprehensive suite of tools that drive conversions and unlock significant revenue potential."

ConvertWay distinguishes itself from other tools and competitors by focusing on first-party data, which is directly collected from customers to drive marketing strategies. This approach is increasingly crucial as third-party cookies and data become less reliable and more restricted due to privacy concerns. Additionally, ConvertWay democratizes customer engagement for eCommerce by enabling merchants of all sizes to use sophisticated customer engagement tools. Furthermore, ConvertWay's powerful AI-based customer segmentation helps empowering businesses to build stronger relationships with their customers by ensuring the right message is sent to the right customer at the right time.