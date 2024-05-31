Skechers ropes in footballer Sunil Chhetri as brand ambassador

Skechers has announced that it is taking the pitch with Indian National Football Team captain Sunil Chhetri by signing him as a Skechers ambassador to compete in Skechers football boots and appear in marketing campaigns for the brand.

Sunil Chhetri said, “I am delighted to join forces with Skechers, a brand that is always innovating to achieve excellence. As someone who understands the importance of building and promoting sports in this country, I am excited to collaborate with a brand that empowers individuals to unlock their full potential, both on and off the field. I love the Skechers Football boots, and I look forward to helping players and fans across the country discover how amazing this brand will be for our sport.”

Welcoming the sportsman to its team of ambassadors, Rahul Vira, CEO, Skechers Asia Pvt. Ltd, said, “We are thrilled that Sunil Chhetri is joining Team Skechers in India. Chhetri’s best-in-class commitment perfectly aligns with our brand values, making him the ideal ambassador to represent our dedication to building sports and performance in the country. Off the field, his influence resonates with those who strive for greatness in all aspects of their lives. On the pitch, he represents what is great about Indian football, and will be a great asset to the brand when we launch Skechers Football in India later this year. Currently, Chhetri is wearing innovative Skechers Football boots on field, featuring our signature comfort and performance technologies.”

Chhetri joins the Skechers team of athletes competing in the brand’s performance footwear that includes cricketer Ishan Kishan; footballers including Harry Kane, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Anthony Elanga; NBA stars Julius Randle and Terance Mann; Major League Baseball players including Clayton Kershaw, Aaron Nola and Brendan Donovan; golfers Matt Fitzpatrick and Brooke Henderson; and pickleball pros Tyson McGuffin and Catherine Parenteau.