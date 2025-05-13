Rocky & HistoryTV18 return to Tamil Nadu this summer with a brand-new season of #RoadTrippinWithRocky

Get ready for an adventure across Tamil Nadu with the traveller and food enthusiast Rocky Singh, as he hits the road to escape the searing northern heat in #RoadTrippinWithRocky Season 13. Follow his journey as he explores the state’s iconic food joints, breathtaking landscapes, and hidden gems, from 12th May to 19th May, across HistoryTV18’s and Rocky’s social media accounts.

Rocky kickstarts the journey from Delhi Airport itself, where he checks out the world-class facilities, like a lounge that provide unmatched relaxation at this bustling hub of activities.

Upon reaching Tamil Nadu, he heads straight to the hills for a day of chill in Madikeri. The next day, he enjoys a scenic drive to Virajpet, where he spends the day before heading to the ‘Queen of Hill Stations’—Ooty. After a day in Ooty, Rocky’s travels take him to the heritage city of Mysuru, before his journey culminates in the capital city, Chennai.

In between the breathtaking drives and well-earned moments of relaxation at Mahindra resort properties, Rocky makes sure to indulge in his one true love — food. Whether he’s cooling off with scoops of lip-smacking ice cream at Ibaco, or discovering local favourites at legendary tea stalls in Chennai, every stop becomes a chance to taste the heart of Tamil Nadu. With his trademark curiosity and appetite, Rocky will show that in Tamil Nadu, good times aren’t just scenic — they’re seriously flavourful!

Over the years, the #RoadTrippin format has evolved into one of HistoryTV18’s most successful and engaging digital properties, consistently achieving impressive traction on social media platforms. With each new season, audiences return in large numbers—drawn to its unique blend of travel, food, culture, and light-hearted storytelling. What sets the series apart is its digital-first approach, crafted especially for audiences who consume content on the move and across devices.