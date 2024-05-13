STAAH ventures into Ayodhya through its partnership with the Clarks Inn Express hotel

The inflow of tourists and pilgrims into Ayodhya has seen a massive upswing with the recent inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. STAAH, a New Zealand-based hospitality solutions provider, has forayed into the city with its stack of advanced hospi-tech solutions through its partnership with the Clarks Inn Express hotel.

Clarks has on-boarded STAAH’s Max Channel Manager solution to help them manage their inventory across all its booking channels. This empowers Clarks to put in place some efficient operational processes that in turn will help in maximizing revenue and increase profitability, stated the company.

“We have seen a huge increase in the demand for accommodation in Ayodhya, high enough to have an 80-85% occupancy basis the BOB (Business-on-Books) till September this year. Our hotel is garnering an Average Daily Rate of INR 12,000, up from an Average Room Rate of INR 9000-9500. So, we are delighted that we have the support of STAAH’s very easy, convenient-to-use and highly effective technology to handhold us through this transition phase and the continuing demand of the destination in the coming phase,” said Rahul Deb Banerjee, vice president at The Clarks Hotels & Resorts.

Since the opening up of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in January 2024, the city has seen a steady increase in visiting devotees from across India and the world— as per the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Teerth Kshetra, the mandir has witnessed an average of 1 to 1.5 lakh pilgrims daily.

“Ayodhya is a very interesting market from a hospitality perspective. It is, of course, attracting hordes of pilgrims, but it will also soon pick up as a wedding destination. The demands of hotels here are slightly different from other travel destinations and we are happy that our solutions have addressed all the concerns that Clarks shared with us. We are also in talks with other properties in the city that are facing similar challenges,” said Shoaib Ali, national sales head, India - STAAH.