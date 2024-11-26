Storyboard18 newsbreak confirmed: Godrej & Boyce rebrands, launches new identity

In a conversation with Storyboard18, Nyrika Holkar, Executive Director of Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd., highlighted how the rebranding reflects the group's vision of contributing to a 'Viksit Bharat'—a developed India. Storyboard18's Imran Fazal had exclusively reported on Godrej's major brand overhaul on September 26. In an interview this week, Holkar detailed the vision behind the conglomerate's rebranding.

"The new brand identity signifies moving forward, taking everywhere we've achieved over the years and putting it into the context of what India needs today," said Holkar during a conversation with Storyboard18's Shibani Gharat. With businesses spanning aerospace, advanced engineering, furniture, appliances, and intralogistics, the rebrand aims to unify and modernize the group's image while addressing the evolving aspirations and lifestyle of Indian consumers.

Holkar emphasized that the Godrej rebranding was not directly triggered by the recent split within the group but stemmed from a long-term vision to enhance consumer relevance. "We wanted to create a consistency of consumer experience across our businesses. The realignment provided an opportunity to establish a distinctly ownable identity," she explained.

While the iconic Godrej cursive logo remains unchanged, the group has introduced visual and tonal modifications, including a bespoke font and a new colour palette. "It's about creating a distinctive identity while building on the legacy we have," Holkar added.

As India transitions into a new era, Godrej aims to balance its heritage with innovation. "We stand at an inflection point as a company and as India," Holkar said. "To remain relevant, we need to understand evolving trends, consumer pain points, and how they prefer to engage with brands. Today, experience is everything."

The conglomerate is prioritizing service transformation across its consumer-facing businesses, adopting a data-led approach to offer a unified and personalized customer experience.

In its furniture division, for instance, Godrej is exploring omnichannel strategies and modular, customizable products to cater to post-pandemic home design priorities.

Holkar also pointed to sustainability as a key focus area, especially in developing energy-efficient solutions for smart homes and influencing more conscious consumer choices.

On the B2B front, Godrej is positioning itself at the forefront of India’s growth story, with significant investments in aerospace, advanced engineering, and intralogistics. “We’ve been part of all of India’s space missions and are keen to strengthen partnerships with startups and tech-led companies that are redefining the space,” Holkar revealed.

She also underscored the importance of building smarter and greener infrastructure, such as Class A warehouses and energy-efficient data centers. “With AI and advanced computing driving exponential energy needs, we’re focused on innovative solutions for the future,” she said.

Looking ahead, Holkar stressed the importance of fostering a culture that encourages innovation and experimentation within Godrej. “The priority for the future should be to build and encourage innovative ideas. Encourage a place where people feel free to experiment, to even to fail, but to really try to push themselves and to create an atmosphere that people are engaged, fulfilled, and not one in which you look at it as a job, but you look at it more as a passion to be able to build for the future,” she concluded.