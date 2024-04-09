Tata AIA's 'Karlo Shaadi Ki Poori Taiyaari' campaign blends wedding excitement with financial planning

Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Ltd. (Tata AIA), has launched a new campaign called ‘Karlo Shaadi Ki Poori Taiyaari’. Through tongue-in-check humour, the campaign relates the excitement pertaining to shopping for one’s wedding and the importance of comprehensive financial planning with life insurance.

The campaign released across select OOH hoardings but circulated extensively over social media channels, has garnered a very encouraging response. Though the hoardings are limited in numbers, their smart placement (e.g. next to a jewelry shop brand or wedding suit brand), simple but cheeky messaging has led to the campaign going viral and being shared by consumers across the country. The campaign has reached an audience of over 3 million within just 6 days of the campaign.

Explaining the thought behind the campaign, Girish Kalra, chief marketing officer, Tata AIA Life Insurance, said, “Marriage is an auspicious event that marks the beginning of an exciting chapter in one’s life. It also means the need to prepare for a financially secure future, for our life-long partner. Our new campaign "Karlo Shaadi Ki Poori Taiyaari" aims to blend the excitement of wedding and the importance of long-term financial security in a playful way.”

“Our endeavour is to partner our consumers and enable them to be Taiyaar (prepared) for all the moments (positive or negative) that life has to offer. With our term insurance solutions, guarantee income products, wealth creation plans or retirement offerings, we ensure our consumers live a fikar-free (worry free) life," Kalra added.

Yash Chandiramani, founder and chief strategist, Admatazz, said, “With this campaign, we decided to crash weddings in a good way! We connected a life insurance plan as a natural element of the wedding checklist. Our approach was simple yet effective: place life insurance right where the wedding shopping is happening, with ads that catch your eye without weighing down the mood. We are thrilled with the response and glad to play a part in Tata AIA’s communication strategy that addresses serious stuff but in a light-hearted manner”.

Post its newly launched brand positioning ‘Har Waqt Ke Liye Taiyaar’ (prepared for all situations), Tata AIA has changed the way it communicates with consumers, using innovative humour and emotion to connect with consumers across life stages. The brand positioning now veers towards engaging with consumers to live life to the fullest, inspiring healthier, happier lives. Tata AIA now transitions into partnering with its consumers in every step and milestone of the life journey.