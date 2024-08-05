            
      Tata Motors set to launch Tata Curvv in August, aiming to lead EV market

      Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer at Tata Passenger Electric Mobility highlighted Tata Motors' strategic positioning of the Curvv as a market leader in the EV sector, particularly in terms of market share in India.

      By  CNBC - TV18 | Shibani GharatAug 5, 2024 11:23 AM
      Vivek Srivatsa emphasized the importance of Kerala as a key market for Tata Motors' EV business. He shared insights into the company's efforts to enhance the charging infrastructure across various regions, ensuring a more accessible and convenient experience for EV owners. (Still from the video)

      Storyboard18 caught up with Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer at Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, to discuss the highly anticipated launch of the Tata Curvv. The new SUV-coupe is slated to hit the market in August, debuting in its electric vehicle (EV) form first, followed shortly by an internal combustion engine (ICE) variant. Positioned to compete with popular models like the Creta, Seltos, Kushaq, and Taigun, the Curvv aims to make a significant impact in the mid-sized SUV segment.

      During the conversation, Srivatsa highlighted Tata Motors' strategic positioning of the Curvv as a market leader in the EV sector, particularly in terms of market share in India. He detailed Tata's plans to further grow and solidify their position in the EV market, noting the company's strides since launching the dedicated EV channel Tata.ev last year.

      Srivatsa emphasized the importance of Kerala as a key market for Tata Motors' EV business. He shared insights into the company's efforts to enhance the charging infrastructure across various regions, ensuring a more accessible and convenient experience for EV owners.

      Discussing the marketing strategies that have driven Tata Motors' growth, Srivatsa pointed out several successful initiatives that have bolstered the brand's presence and consumer engagement. With the launch of the Tata Curvv, Tata Motors aims to continue its momentum and set new benchmarks in the EV segment.


      First Published on Aug 5, 2024 11:23 AM

