Tinder U launches in India; aims to help college students turn campus crushes into connections

As per the company, Tinder U is tailored specifically for students, allowing them to sign up using their valid college email (.edu.in, .ac.in, or .in) to create a personalized and secure dating experience.

By  Storyboard18Mar 18, 2025 2:02 PM
Tinder U is now live across college campuses in India.

Tinder has introduced Tinder U in India, an exclusive in-app feature designed for university and college students to connect effortlessly. Tinder U is designed to make it effortless to spot someone from the campus, be it friend-of-a-friend, a familiar face from class, or someone intriguing at a campus festival, with its tapping ‘Like’ or ‘Super Like’ feature.

As per the company, Tinder U is tailored specifically for students, allowing them to sign up using their valid college email (.edu.in, .ac.in, or .in) to create a personalized and secure dating experience. Once verified, students can showcase their college details, clubs, and interests, making it easier to find matches who share their passions.

According to a OnePoll survey, 57% of young Indian adults (18-25) have formed meaningful relationships through dating apps. 67% have dated someone they met online, while 55% have made friendships through these platforms. With 45% of respondents citing dating apps as the most common way to meet new people—surpassing both work and educational institutions at 34% each—Tinder U aims to bridge these connections in a more localized, familiar setting.

The company claims that features like being able to highlight graduation year, major and college activities; campus-based connections; 'Super Like’ to show interest; only verified students can join, have made Tinder U stand out from the crowd of dating apps.

"University life is about new experiences, and Tinder U is the perfect companion—whether you're looking for a study buddy, a festival partner, or something more special," Aditi Shorewal, Communications Lead for Tinder India, said.

First Published on Mar 18, 2025 2:02 PM

