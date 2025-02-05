Titan Company reports Rs 1,047 crore PAT in Q3; Jewellery segment sees 26% growth

Titan Company has reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹1,047 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, reflecting a decline of 0.6% from the same period last year. However, the company recorded 23.33% increase in net sales, reaching ₹16,097 crore, up from ₹13,052 crore in the same quarter last year.

Despite the overall dip in profitability, Titan’s business segments showed significant growth. The jewellery division, a core revenue driver, witnessed 26% increase in total income, reaching ₹14,697 crore. This growth was fueled by a 28% rise in secondary sales, largely driven by higher gold prices, wedding-related purchases, and strong same-store sales growth.

In contrast, the watches and wearables segment saw a 15% growth in total income, which amounted to ₹1,128 crore. However, within this category, the wearables sub-segment experienced a decline of 20%, indicating some challenges in this specific product range.

Titan’s EyeCare segment also posted positive results, recording a 16% growth, contributing to the company’s overall performance. The emerging businesses, which include Taneira (Indian dress wear), fragrances, and fashion accessories (F&FA), showed a more modest 5% growth, with total income reaching ₹118 crore. While Taneira's sales remained flat, the fragrances segment saw a robust 27% growth, driven by a 23% increase in the SKINN brand. Fashion accessories, excluding the discontinued belts & wallets segment, saw a 25% rise in sales, particularly within women’s bags from IRTH and Fastrack brands. Despite these gains, the emerging businesses collectively posted a loss of ₹32 crore for the quarter.

Titan’s international jewellery business performed exceptionally well, with a 64% increase in income, reaching ₹569 crore. This strong growth was primarily driven by the company’s expansion in North America and the opening of new stores.

Among Titan’s subsidiaries, CaratLane reported a solid 27% growth in income, reaching ₹1,117 crore compared to the same quarter in FY24. However, Titan Engineering & Automation faced a 4% decline in total income, dropping to ₹193 crore for the quarter.