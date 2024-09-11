            

      Uber reintroduces its high-end category in India

      This new addition is a step towards addressing the growing preference of Indian customers towards premium offerings.

      By  Storyboard18Sep 11, 2024 9:33 AM
      Uber Black offers a range of features designed to elevate the ride with unparalleled comfort, style and convenience, stated the company.

      Uber, India’s ridesharing app announced the launch of its upscale Uber Black category, starting with Mumbai today. This new addition is a step towards addressing the growing preference of Indian customers towards premium offerings.

      The features are:

      ● Brand new, higher end cars to ensure consistent vehicle quality

      ● Top rated drivers, trained by our fleet partners

      ● In-app experience while booking the ride to keep passenger comfort front & centre

      ● On-demand mobility for those who desire a well-appointed experience

      Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia, said, “We are thrilled to bring Uber Black back in an all new avatar to meet the evolving aspirations of Indian customers and introduce the business class of back seats on Indian roads. As the largest on-demand mobility network with industry-leading matching, routing, and pricing tech and scaled fleet operations - we are bringing the magic of consistent high quality service and premium comfort with Black. As India’s leading multimodal mobility service, Uber endeavors to cater to the full spectrum of riders, from those seeking affordable rides on two or three wheels to those who desire a truly well-appointed experience in premium vehicles.”


      First Published on Sep 11, 2024 8:54 AM

