Uttar Pradesh showcases ‘One District One Product’ at Maha Kumbh; aims to boost local artisans

The Uttar Pradesh government has prominently spotlighted its flagship 'One District One Product' (ODOP) scheme at the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, with the aim of generating economic opportunities for local artisans and craftspersons, PTI reported.

An exhibition spanning 6,000 square metres has been set up, featuring Geographical Indication (GI)-certified products from across the state. The exhibition is expected to generate a turnover of approximately Rs 35 crore, according to a statement from the state government. Among the showcased items are the renowned terracotta products from Gorakhpur, Kashi's iconic Banarasi sarees and Thandai, and brass utensils from Mirzapur. These products reflect the rich cultural heritage of Uttar Pradesh, with the exhibition drawing large crowds and promoting the state’s unique craftsmanship on a global platform.

The government emphasized that the initiative not only stimulates local business but also plays a vital role in promoting sustainable economic growth. By enhancing branding and creating long-term demand, the exhibition is positioned as a critical tool for empowering local artisans and craftspersons, allowing them to directly benefit from increased sales and exposure.

“Through this exhibition, we aim to showcase the diversity of Uttar Pradesh’s cultural and geographical heritage, aligning with our larger mission to promote the ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign under the ODOP scheme,” the statement added.

As part of this initiative, the state is actively pursuing more GI tags for its distinctive products. Nearly all districts in Uttar Pradesh now feature one or more GI-tagged products, further bolstering the economic prospects of the state’s local industries. This move is part of the broader strategy to position Uttar Pradesh as a global hub of craftsmanship.

The exhibition also fosters cultural exchange, featuring pavilions from other states such as Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, and Nagaland. These states join Uttar Pradesh in showcasing their unique products, contributing to a vibrant and diverse atmosphere at the event.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath credited the success of the Maha Kumbh and the related exhibitions to transformative initiatives like ODOP, which have revitalized local artisans by integrating their unique district-specific products into larger market ecosystems.