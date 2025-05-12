Virat Kohli announces his retirement from Test Cricket

The Indian Cricket Team's 'Captain Fearless' Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test Cricket, right after Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from test cricket on May 7.

Taking to Instagram, Kohli stated, "It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life. There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever."

The post added, "As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for. I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way."

Read More: Virat Kohli to join athleisure brand Agilitas as Investor

Just a day before India was to announce its squad for the upcoming five-Test series against England, Kohli informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of his decision to retire. The series is scheduled to begin June 20 at Headingley in Leeds. Despite a senior official’s last-minute appeal to reconsider, the 36-year-old remained resolute.

Kohli’s departure marks the end of an era for Indian test cricket. A talismanic figure both as a batsman and former Test captain, he led the team to 40 victories, the most by any Indian skipper. His influence, however, has extended well beyond the boundary ropes.

With a brand value estimated at Rs1,912 crore as of 2023, Kohli has been a marquee name in Indian advertising. Over the years, he has partnered with global and domestic brands including Puma, Audi, Hero MotoCorp, adidas and Blue Star.