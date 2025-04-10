Virat Kohli to join athleisure brand Agilitas as Investor

ADVERTISEMENT
Indian cricket star Virat Kohli is reportedly set to join homegrown sportswear and athleisure brand Agilitas as an investor and brand ambassador, following the conclusion of his eight-year association with German sportswear giant Puma. The development was first reported by CNBC-TV18 in February 2025.
Agilitas, founded in 2023 by former Puma India and Southeast Asia Managing Director Abhishek Ganguly, has been positioning itself as a next-generation sportswear brand. In December 2023, the company raised Rs 100 crore in funding from Nexus Venture Partners to expand its presence in the Indian market.
Kohli, 36, is expected to acquire an equity stake in Agilitas as part of the deal and endorse the brand publicly. An official announcement is likely to be made during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season, where Kohli is currently representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
Puma India confirmed the end of its long-standing association with Kohli in a statement earlier this year. “PUMA wishes Virat the best for his future endeavours and said it was a wonderful association with him spanning over several years, many outstanding campaigns, and path-breaking product collaborations,” the company stated.
Kohli has remained in the public spotlight both on and off the field. In the ongoing IPL season, Kohli has made a promising start with an unbeaten 59 in the opening game against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Kohli’s potential investment in Agilitas marks a strategic move into the business side of sport and signals a growing trend of athletes taking active roles in shaping brand narratives and ownership.