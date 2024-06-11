Volkswagen India flags off the first chapter of Volkswagen Experiences

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India flags off "Volkswagen Experiences (VWe)," called ‘The First Chapter: An Exhilarating Expedition to Ladakh’ designed to deliver community-driven experiences for customers and fans of the brand, stated the company. Starting from Chandigarh, the expedition covers Himalayas all the way to Ladakh. Driven by safety, the customers will be driving the Tiguan, Virtus and Taigun.

Ashish Gupta, brand director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, ‘’With Volkswagen Experiences (VWe), we have introduced the much awaited customer engagement program that brings the ethos of togetherness through various curated experiences. As we flag off the First Chapter from Chandigarh, we look forward to customers having a superlative experience of owning and driving a Volkswagen. Driving steadily across the different terrains keeping the occupants safe providing our customers peace of mind.”

Customers participating from all over India will be driving in a convoy of 25+ Volkswagen cars from Chandigarh to Ladakh taking on the tough and challenging terrain of the Himalayas, highlighted the company.