World Tequila Day: Honouring the craft behind the iconic Mexican spirit

From the sun-drenched agave fields of Jalisco to cocktail bars in Mumbai, London and Los Angeles, the world is raising a glass to celebrate World Tequila Day today on July 24.

More than just a beloved spirit, tequila is a symbol of Mexican heritage, a handcrafted tradition now enjoyed across continents.

What began as a traditional drink has become a booming global market. According to a recent IMARC Group report, the tequila industry was valued at $18.36 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.52%, reaching $45.37 billion by 2033.

The surge is fuelled by evolving consumer preferences, a shift toward premium and artisanal spirits and tequila’s growing versatility in cocktails and sipping culture.

The origins of World Tequila Day date back to the 1970s. While tequila was granted its Denomination of Origin (DO) status by the Mexican government in 1974, it was in 1978 that the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) formally recognized it as a uniquely Mexican product.

This pivotal moment secured tequila’s legal and cultural identity on the global stage, now protected in more than 50 countries.

In India, where the spirits landscape has long been dominated by whisky and rum, tequila is gaining ground. Consumers are increasingly embracing premium tequila as a refined spirit ideal for sipping and pairing.

Top international brands such as Don Julio, Patron, Roca Patron, 1800 Tequila, Jose Cuervo, Las Maracas and Camino Real are now widely available in Indian metros.

Some popular ads

Cointreau's ‘MargaRight’ campaign in collaboration with actor Aubrey Plaza, introduces a brand called 'Any Tequila', which is 100% celebrity-endorsed and 0% real.

The satirical campaign is designed to emphasize a key message, while any tequila might do, it’s Cointreau that truly makes a Margarita. For this ad, the creative and production work is handled by David New York and media planning by MediaHub.

Pantalones Organic Tequila ad film titled “The Official Tequila of Summer Parenting”, features Matthew and Camila McConaughey.