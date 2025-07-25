Worm in Pongal or blackmail plot? Rameshwaram Cafe files FIR over viral video

A controversy has erupted over a viral video that allegedly shows a worm in a plate of pongal served at the popular Rameshwaram Cafe's Bengaluru airport outlet, as per media reports.

While the customer behind the video claims to have uncovered a hygiene lapse, the restaurant has denied the allegations and filed a police complaint, terming the incident a premeditated extortion attempt.

According to the cafe's vision of events, a group of five to seven individuals staged the incident on the morning of July 24. The group, the restaurant claims, falsely alleged food contamination and then attempted to blackmail staff by threatening to share the footage on social media unless they were paid Rs 25 lakh in cash, as per media reports.

Sumanth, the Bengaluru division head of the Rameshwaram Cafe, has lodged an FIR at the Airport Police Station. The complaint notes that the demand was made over a phone call and included instructions to deliver the money to a location on Brigade Road.

In a press statement, Divya Raghav, founder of the Rameshwaram Cafe, firmly dismissed the food contamination allegation. "The safety and hygiene of our food preparation are non-negotiable. We operate under the strictest quality protocols, especially at sensitive locations like airports,” she said.

The restaurant has submitted evidence including call recordings, screenshots, and surveillance footage to substantiate its claim and says it is working closely with police.

The issue gained traction after a man identified as Lokanath shared a video showing a worm in his meal. He claimed that when he confronted the staff, they folded their hands and apologized. However, the café alleges that this reaction was manipulated under duress and pressure.

“This is not the first time we’ve encountered such tactics,” Divya added. “In the past too, individuals have been caught attempting to plant insects or foreign objects in food, presumably for similar motives.”