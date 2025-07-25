From Volume to Value! Realme bets big on quality over quantity

ADVERTISEMENT
Smartphone maker Realme is pivoting to a more focused, premium-aligned strategy aimed at regaining consumer trust and brand relevance in India’s competitive mobile landscape.
Moneycontrol reported that the company will now concentrate on three streamlined product lines — GT, Number and P series, abandoning its earlier approach of saturating the mid-range with overlapping offerings.
Francis Wong, Realme India’s newly appointed Chief Marketing Officer admitted that the brand confused the consumers. “Now we want to reduce clutter and focus on doing fewer things, better.”
This recalibration comes as Realme’s market share slipped to 9% in Q2 2025, from 12% a year ago, per Canalys data. The brand sold 18 million smartphones last year and hopes to spark a turnaround by prioritising quality, differentiation, and a stronger offline presence in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.
The company is not exiting the entry-level market but will be more selective in launches. The upcoming Number series, especially the India-first Realme 15, will anchor mid-range volumes, with the GT series targeting premium buyers at around Rs 40,000. “We’re not chasing volumes in premium right now—we’re building credibility,” says Wong, adding that full premium transition will take 2–3 years.
While Xiaomi’s pivot to premium led to a notable sales dip, Wong says Realme will avoid abrupt changes and balance both online and offline growth carefully. Upcoming launches, including a Diwali-targeted online-exclusive series, will aim to boost festive season traction.
Beyond product, Realme is also localising brand efforts, tying up with Indian design schools for upcoming devices and adopting a frugal but sharp approach to celebrity endorsements, including recent brand ambassador Vicky Kaushal. “The goal now is meaningful growth, not just numbers,” Wong says. “We’re rebuilding Realme into a brand consumers trust when they think about premium.”