            

From Volume to Value! Realme bets big on quality over quantity

Realme will now concentrate on three streamlined product lines — GT, Number and P series, abandoning its earlier approach of saturating the mid-range with overlapping offerings.

By  Storyboard18Jul 25, 2025 11:11 AM
From Volume to Value! Realme bets big on quality over quantity
Realme’s market share slipped to 9% in Q2 2025, from 12% a year ago, per Canalys data.

Smartphone maker Realme is pivoting to a more focused, premium-aligned strategy aimed at regaining consumer trust and brand relevance in India’s competitive mobile landscape.

Moneycontrol reported that the company will now concentrate on three streamlined product lines — GT, Number and P series, abandoning its earlier approach of saturating the mid-range with overlapping offerings.

Francis Wong, Realme India’s newly appointed Chief Marketing Officer admitted that the brand confused the consumers. “Now we want to reduce clutter and focus on doing fewer things, better.”

This recalibration comes as Realme’s market share slipped to 9% in Q2 2025, from 12% a year ago, per Canalys data. The brand sold 18 million smartphones last year and hopes to spark a turnaround by prioritising quality, differentiation, and a stronger offline presence in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

The company is not exiting the entry-level market but will be more selective in launches. The upcoming Number series, especially the India-first Realme 15, will anchor mid-range volumes, with the GT series targeting premium buyers at around Rs 40,000. “We’re not chasing volumes in premium right now—we’re building credibility,” says Wong, adding that full premium transition will take 2–3 years.

While Xiaomi’s pivot to premium led to a notable sales dip, Wong says Realme will avoid abrupt changes and balance both online and offline growth carefully. Upcoming launches, including a Diwali-targeted online-exclusive series, will aim to boost festive season traction.

Beyond product, Realme is also localising brand efforts, tying up with Indian design schools for upcoming devices and adopting a frugal but sharp approach to celebrity endorsements, including recent brand ambassador Vicky Kaushal. “The goal now is meaningful growth, not just numbers,” Wong says. “We’re rebuilding Realme into a brand consumers trust when they think about premium.”


Tags
First Published on Jul 25, 2025 11:11 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Tata Group, Google India, Infosys emerge as India’s most attractive employer brands: Report

Tata Group, Google India, Infosys emerge as India’s most attractive employer brands: Report

Brand Marketing

Breaking: Govt bans Ullu, ALTT, Desiflix, Big Shots and other apps for showing soft porn content

Breaking: Govt bans Ullu, ALTT, Desiflix, Big Shots and other apps for showing soft porn content

Brand Marketing

Intel to cut 25,000 jobs as part of major restructuring effort

Intel to cut 25,000 jobs as part of major restructuring effort

Brand Marketing

Elon Musk's X pilots new community notes feature to highlight diverse perspectives

Elon Musk's X pilots new community notes feature to highlight diverse perspectives

Brand Marketing

Mast or Meh: MasterChow, Gabit, or Giffy – who made the cut and who made you iffy?

Mast or Meh: MasterChow, Gabit, or Giffy – who made the cut and who made you iffy?

Brand Marketing

Global Ads Spotlight: When Honest Eggs Co. used data to crack the free-range myth

Global Ads Spotlight: When Honest Eggs Co. used data to crack the free-range myth

Brand Marketing

Walmart pivots to AI super agents to foster e-commerce growth

Walmart pivots to AI super agents to foster e-commerce growth