Wow! Momo enters instant noodles market, eyes Rs 100 Crore revenue in 2 years

Wow! Momo has already entered the Middle East through a partnership with the Lulu Group.

By  Storyboard18Mar 24, 2025 8:56 AM
The company has set ambitious revenue targets, with its FMCG division already seeing 100% year-on-year growth.

Quick-service restaurant (QSR) brand Wow! Momo has expanded its fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) range with the launch of Wow! Noodles, entering the instant cuppa noodles market. The brand aims to carve out a niche in the ₹14,000 crore noodle industry with its unique desi-Asian flavours, including Khow Suey, Thukpa, and Chinese Bhel.

"This is a crucial brand extension that allows us to grow across multiple food categories," said Sagar Daryani, Group CEO & Founder of Wow! Momo.

The company has set ambitious revenue targets, with its FMCG division already seeing 100% year-on-year growth. Wow! Momo expects to generate ₹2 crore per month from cuppa noodles alone and aims to scale this up to ₹8 crore per month within two years, making it a ₹100 crore annual revenue business.

Strategic airline partnerships have further enhanced brand reach and visibility. Wow! Noodles is currently available on Akasa Air and Air India Express, with SpiceJet set to offer the product soon.

To support its expanding FMCG operations, Wow! Momo is investing in infrastructure by setting up a new production facility in Taloja, Maharashtra. This plant, dedicated to the FMCG segment, will have the capacity to produce one million momos per day.

Innovation and health remain at the core of the brand’s strategy, with plans to introduce gluten-free momos soon. "We prioritise health, hygiene, and happiness—our goal is to deliver that happiness to consumers," Daryani emphasised.

International expansion is also a key focus. Wow! Momo has already entered the Middle East through a partnership with the Lulu Group, operating in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Qatar, and Oman. The company is now setting its sights on Singapore and Australia, with exports expected to become a major driver of growth.


First Published on Mar 24, 2025 8:53 AM

