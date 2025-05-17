Zee Entertainment launches new identity and ‘brand universe’

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. announced a sweeping rebranding initiative, signalling a strategic shift toward deeper integration of content and technology across its global operations.

The new corporate identity, unveiled by Chief Executive Punit Goenka, marks a pivotal moment for the three-decade-old company as it positions itself as a “content and technology powerhouse.” The move is part of a broader effort to bolster long-term profitability and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving media landscape.

“This new look represents our ambition to embrace emerging technologies while remaining rooted in our legacy,” Goenka said. “Our focus is clear: to enrich lives through purposeful entertainment and to lead with agility and innovation.”

The rebrand includes a redesigned visual identity and the launch of a new brand promise, “Yours Truly, Z,” which the company says encapsulates its commitment to trust, innovation, and audience connection. According to Zee, this promise will be reflected across its platforms in multiple languages beginning June 8, coinciding with the broadcast of the ZEE Cine Awards.

Central to the rebranding is a renewed emphasis on digital transformation. The company aims to embed advanced technology across content creation, distribution, and monetization functions, while expanding its presence in domestic and international markets.

The reimagined brand identity is also meant to evoke “young, emerging India,” according to company materials, with design elements that draw from the country’s cultural diversity. Zee said the updated look balances its rich legacy with a forward-looking, globally resonant aesthetic.

The company also shared personal messages addressed to its viewers and employees as part of its rebranding rollout, an effort to emphasize emotional connection and a sense of shared purpose. In one message, the company pledged to “make you laugh louder, dream bigger and feel more deeply.” To employees, it wrote, “You are not just a part of this journey; you are the journey.”

Zee’s new direction is guided by a refined mission and vision, which place a strong emphasis on delivering “extraordinary moments” that foster optimism and togetherness. Going forward, the company said its growth strategy will focus on building value for all stakeholders by aligning human capital with its long-term business goals.

Zee’s rebranding comes at a time of heightened competition and transformation in the media sector, where digital consumption habits and global streaming players continue to reshape traditional broadcasting.

Zee is aiming to redefine itself not only as a provider of content, but as a curator of immersive, tech-enabled experiences.

“The road ahead demands bold thinking," Goenka said. “This brand identity is our north star as we work to build a future-ready media company.”