Achyut Potdar, veteran actor known for his '3 Idiots' role, passes away at 91

Veteran actor Achyut Potdar, remembered for his memorable performances in both films and television, passed away in Mumbai. He was in his 90s.
According to reports, Potdar was admitted to Jupiter Hospital around 4 pm and was declared dead on Monday, a source confirmed. Details regarding the cause of death and last rites are yet to be revealed.
Potdar carved a niche for himself with significant supporting roles in iconic films and TV series, including Bharat Ki Khoj, Pradhan Mantri, Wagle Ki Duniya, Aandolan, Dabangg 2, and Ferrari Ki Sawaari.
One of his most beloved screen moments came in Rajkumar Hirani's blockbuster 3 Idiots (2009), where he played a professor whose simple line - "Kehna Kya Chahte Ho" - struck a chord with audiences.
The dialogue went on to become a fan-favourite, finding a second life in memes and pop culture references over the years.