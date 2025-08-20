Bananas, Bhujia & Bullion: Flipkart Minutes unveils India’s most chaotic quick-commerce cravings

Flipkart Minutes, launched just a year ago, has expanded into 19 cities and more than 2,900 pincodes, delivering everything from tech to tomatoes. Flipkart Minutes has come out with their annual report, Minutes That Move India, where Flipkart decodes what, when, and why India orders in the moment.

Onions, as per the became the unexpected quick-commerce favourite, with over a million orders placed this year. Consumers also ordered enough milk via Flipkart Minutes and sold bananas. Notably, consumers also ordered 12 million scoops of ice cream, while Maggi noodles continued to comfort Indian consumers with an average of four packets ordered every minute throughout the year.

India's quick-commerce carts showed eclectic, unexpected behaviours, with the most unusual combination being aloo bhujia, two gold coins, and a mouth freshener, ordered simultaneously, highlighted the report. A consumer placed 886 orders in one year alone, while another consumer placed the highest single-order value, hitting Rs 1.85 lacs.

Flipkart Minutes recorded its fastest-ever delivery, completed in just three minutes and 21 seconds in Bengaluru’s HSR Layout. Further insights reveal clear behavioural patterns: peak quick-commerce orders occurred between 7 AM - 8 AM for morning necessities, with another surge in purchases, such as desserts and snacks. Younger consumers, particularly from cities like Pune, Patna and Bangalore, were the most active instant shoppers, highlighting convenience-driven consumption patterns.

A man standing in queue for over five hours outside Mumbai’s Apple Store in Bandra-Kurla Complex decided to place the order on the Flipkart Minutes app and got his iPhone 16 delivered in just 10 minutes, before the queue had even moved. Last year, while hundreds queued for hours to get their hands on the newly launched iPhone 16, Flipkart Minutes showed how quick commerce is meeting consumer demand for speed and convenience, added the report.

Fastest Delivery Champs: Lucknow and Jaipur recorded the fastest average delivery times in India

The Sweet Tooth Capital: Kolkata was observed as India’s dessert capital on Flipkart Minutes, with high-frequency orders for chocolates, cookies, and ice cream

The Last-Minute Glow-Up: Guwahati showed high demand in beauty and personal care, pointing to a shift in how grooming products are consumed, instantly and often

Pet-Friendly Headquarters: Mumbai leads in pet food orders, reflecting a highly engaged base of pet-first households

Gadget Central: Bengaluru features the most late-night orders and high-speed tech purchases, especially wearables and audio products

Late-night shopping revealed intriguing consumer behaviours where an ice cream order was placed precisely at 2:58 AM in Delhi. Furthermore, tech products, especially mobile chargers, power banks, and cables, dominated late-night orders. And, India's well-known "breakup survival kit" comprising ice cream, chips, and tissues was ordered over a hundred times, stated the report.

On Valentine's Day alone, orders for chocolates rose by 4X as compared to other days. Diwali orders spiked for festive essentials such as diyas, fairy lights and rangoli while New Year's Eve witnessed a marked uptick in chips and namkeen orders.

This year, Flipkart Minutes recorded a sharp rise in demand for season-specific essentials. Flipkart Minutes offers over 1,000 monsoon-related products on the platform, out of which 90 percent, including umbrellas, raincoats, mop sets, insect killers, power banks, and torches, were sold in June 2025. One in every five orders placed on Flipkart Minutes in June included a monsoon-related product.

During the summer season, the top five summer products were yoghurt, aerated drinks, ice creams, buttermilk, and fruit drinks, where all saw strong spikes in afternoon and evening orders. Metro cities led summer demand, with Bangalore on top, followed by Delhi and Mumbai, and average delivery times of under 10 minutes during peak hours (1 PM - 3 PM).

Personalisation emerged as a key trend, with categories like greeting cards growing by over 60X, wallet-and-belt combos by more than 7.5X, and wall photo frames by nearly 28X across topical occasions such as Father’s Day, Mother’s Day, and so on. Whereas product categories such as smart gadgets, grooming essentials, and coffee mugs also saw increased traction on the platform.