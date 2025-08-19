Elon Musk's X struggles on Android with 44% decline in download in July 2025

ADVERTISEMENT
Billionaire Elon Musk's social media platform, X, is struggling to woo Android smartphone users, according to a report by TechCrunch.
The platform, citing data from Appfigures, said that X downloads on Google Play Store have declined by 44% year-on-year in July 2025 worldwide, while on Apple's iOS the downloads grew by 15%.
The lack of downloads of the X app on Android devices has led to the overall drop of the micro blogging site. TechCrunch report mentioned that Musk's X app witnessed a 26% decline in total mobile downloads YoY in July. However, in June, this drop was higher at 35%, with Android downloads alone witnessing a pull-down of 49% YoY.
Nikita Bier, head of product of X, recently announced that the social media platform has started hiring for its "Android Dream Team" to rebuild the X Android app. "I am assembling the Android Dream Team...This app will be regarded with more reverence than the moon landing...The code will change history more than the invention of the wheel," he wrote on X.
I am assembling the Android Dream Team.— Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) August 13, 2025
The 1991-1998 Chicago Bulls of Android teams.
You will be working alongside the most elite engineers of your career.
Books will be written about this team.
This app will be regarded with more reverence than the moon landing
The code…
Apart from a drop in Android app downloads, X is also struggling to grow its subscription revenue.
X earned $16.9 million in net revenue in July, down from $18.8 million in March 2025. Notably, X earns the majority of its overall revenue from ads, not in-app premium subscriptions.
Meanwhile, Meta's Threads application is catching up with its biggest competitor, X, in terms of overall mobile app users.
This year in June, Threads' mobile app for iOS and Android saw 115.1 million daily active users--127.8% YoY growth, while X's MAUs reached 132 million--15.2% decline YoY.