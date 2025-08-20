'More affordable' Xbox Cloud Gaming plan could be on the way, hints Microsoft

ADVERTISEMENT
Microsoft has suggested that it is considering new ways to make Xbox cloud gaming more affordable for players worldwide, according to a report by The Verge.
Jason Ronald, vice president of Xbox Gaming Devices and Ecosystem, revealed in the company's official Xbox podcast that many players currently use Game Pass Ultimate for cloud access, which creates an opportunity to rethink pricing and accessibility.
"One of the things we see is there's a lot of players who use Game Pass Ultimate to access the cloud, whether that's the primary way they play, or an additional way to play on the go," he said in the report.
The remarks tie into earlier hints from Microsoft executives about a possible ad-supported model for Xbox cloud gaming.
Microsoft Gaming CFO Tim Stuart has previously floated the idea of a free version of the service, where players could stream games after watching ads, the report added.
Currently, Indian gamers pay Rs 829 per month for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes cloud gaming.
If Microsoft launches an ad-supported model, players may get access to cloud gaming at no cost, with the only trade-off being periodic advertisements.
Meanwhile, Microsoft’s rival in the space, Nvidia, is also bolstering its cloud gaming platform. Starting September, Nvidia’s GeForce Now will shift to the Blackwell architecture, bringing RTX 5080-level GPUs, DLSS 4 support, and a wider catalogue of up to 4,500 games.
The update also improves device-specific experiences, adding 5K resolution on LG OLED monitors and 90fps streaming on the Steam Deck.