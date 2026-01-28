Anthropic projects revenue to quadruple this year, report says

Artificial intelligence startup Anthropic has increased its revenue projections for the coming years, signalling growing demand for its AI products and services.

According to a report by The Information on Tuesday, the company now expects its revenue to rise as much as fourfold this year, reaching up to $18 billion. Anthropic is also projecting sales of around $55 billion next year, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The revised outlook marks a significant increase from the company’s earlier forecasts and highlights the rapid pace at which AI adoption is translating into commercial growth for leading model developers.

Anthropic, which develops the Claude family of AI models, has not publicly commented on the report.

