Swiggy integrates AI chatbots to enable ordering via ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini

Swiggy has introduced support for AI-powered ordering across its food delivery, quick commerce and dining-out services, allowing users to place orders directly through conversational AI tools such as ChatGPT, Claude and Google Gemini.

The integration is built using Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open-source framework that enables AI systems to connect with live external services. Through this setup, users can browse menus or products, add items to carts, apply available offers and track deliveries without opening the Swiggy app.

The rollout covers Swiggy Food, Instamart and Dineout. According to the company, Instamart is the first quick-commerce service to adopt MCP, with access to over 40,000 products through natural language prompts. Users can issue instructions such as ordering groceries for a recipe, selecting a restaurant based on ratings, or booking a table at a specific venue.

The AI assistant processes these requests by searching options, comparing prices, applying discounts and completing checkout steps within the chat interface. For dining reservations, the system can retrieve available time slots and confirm bookings in a single interaction.

Swiggy said the integration is designed to reduce the need for navigating multiple app screens by allowing intent-based commands. The system supports order tracking and updates after checkout.

Users can connect Swiggy services to AI assistants by adding a custom connector and selecting the relevant MCP endpoint for food delivery, grocery shopping or dining reservations.

