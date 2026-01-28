TCS to build new delivery campus in Brazil, plans 1,600 jobs by 2027

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced plans to construct a new delivery campus in Londrina, Brazil, as part of its ongoing expansion in Latin America. The facility will be developed with an initial investment of USD 37 million and is expected to be completed by 2027, according to a company filing submitted to stock exchanges on January 27.

The new campus is projected to create over 1,600 jobs and will serve as a delivery and operations hub for clients across Brazil and the wider Latin American region. TCS stated that the facility will support services across multiple industries, including banking, insurance, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and telecommunications.

Currently, TCS employs approximately 2,500 people in Londrina, operating from three leased buildings. The proposed campus, spanning about 9,000 square metres, will consolidate these operations into a single location while also providing additional capacity for new hires. The campus will include three newly constructed buildings and is designed to meet LEED Gold certification standards.\

Also read: TCS hits $1.5 billion annual AI revenue; executes 5,500+ projects

The announcement was marked by an inaugural event attended by officials from the Government of Paraná and senior TCS executives. The state government highlighted its focus on technical education and workforce training as factors supporting the expansion.

TCS has been operating in Brazil for over two decades, with additional centres in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. The company serves more than 200 clients in the country and continues to expand its regional footprint through delivery centres and innovation-focused initiatives. In September 2025, TCS opened a Pace Port facility in São Paulo aimed at supporting digital transformation projects across Latin America.

Also read: MeitY seeks industry views on fast-tracking DPDP Act rollout, proposes 12-month compliance timeline

As part of the Londrina expansion, TCS indicated that the new campus would support work in areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, enterprise resource planning (ERP), and cloud technologies, including platforms from Google, AWS, SAP, and Microsoft. The company also noted that its local offices have begun rolling out internal AI-focused initiatives starting January 2026.

TCS reported consolidated revenues of over USD 30 billion for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, and continues to list Latin America as a strategic market within its global operations.

First Published on January 28, 2026, 09:38:44 IST