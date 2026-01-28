Google expands affordable AI Plus subscription to all available markets

These lower-priced AI subscriptions are aimed at attracting a wider base of online users who could gradually become regular AI customers.

Google on Tuesday announced that its more affordable Google AI Plus plan is now available in all markets where its AI subscription offerings are live, according to company information. The global expansion extends the lower-cost plan to 35 new countries and territories, following earlier rollouts across dozens of markets that began with Indonesia in September last year.

The AI Plus plan offers access to Gemini 3 Pro and Nano Banana Pro through the Gemini app, along with Flow’s AI filmmaking tools and research and writing assistance via NotebookLM, the company said. Subscribers also receive 200GB of cloud storage and the ability to share plan benefits with up to five family members.

Google informed that existing Google One Premium 2TB subscribers will automatically gain access to all AI Plus plan benefits over the next few days.

Initially aimed at emerging markets, the AI Plus plan has been positioned as a step up from free access to Gemini and other AI tools for users who do not require, or cannot justify, the higher-priced Google AI Pro plan, which is typically priced at around $20 per month, the company stated.

Pricing for the Plus plan varies by region, with costs generally lower in emerging markets. In India, for instance, the plan is priced at ₹399 per month, or about $4.44, while in several other regions it costs under $5 monthly. In select developed markets, pricing is higher, reflecting local market conditions, Google said.

When the plan was first introduced, Google explained that it was designed to make access to Gemini, Veo and other creative AI tools more affordable globally, particularly in high-growth markets. The company also positioned the plan as a competitor to OpenAI’s ChatGPT Go subscription, which is priced at around $8 per month in some markets and less in others, according to earlier reports.

These lower-priced AI subscriptions are aimed at attracting a wider base of online users who could gradually become regular AI customers, helping drive long-term adoption and usage, industry observers noted.

Google also stated that, for a limited period, new subscribers can receive a 50 per cent discount for the first two months of their AI Plus subscription as part of a promotional offer.

First Published on January 28, 2026, 09:31:54 IST