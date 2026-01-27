Today in AI | EU opens probe into Elon Musk’s X | No more AI friends as Meta blocks teen access

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.

No more AI friends as Meta blocks teen access to AI characters

Meta has informed that it is temporarily cutting off teen access to its AI characters across its apps globally, including Instagram and Facebook, marking a significant rollback of its AI companion features for younger users.

Read More

EU opens probe into Elon Musk’s X over Grok sexual deepfake images

European Union regulators on Monday opened a formal investigation into Elon Musk-owned social media platform X after its artificial intelligence chatbot Grok was found generating non-consensual sexualised deepfake images, according to a report by the Associated Press.

Read More

Apple’s Gemini-powered Siri update tipped for February rollout

Apple is expected to roll out a major update to its Siri voice assistant, powered by Google’s Gemini artificial intelligence, in the second half of February, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Read More

Anthropic rolls out interactive Claude apps for workplace tools, including Slack, Canva

Anthropic has launched a new feature that allows Claude users to access interactive apps directly within the chatbot interface, the company stated in a blog post. The update enables users to call up third-party applications inside Claude, reflecting Anthropic’s continued focus on enterprise and workplace use cases.

Read More

First Published on January 27, 2026, 17:28:37 IST