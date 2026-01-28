Amazon sends layoff email in error, raising concerns of fresh corporate job cuts

Amazon’s cloud computing and stores businesses are among the divisions likely to be impacted.

Amazon on Tuesday mistakenly sent an internal email to employees in its cloud division acknowledging organisational changes at the company, fuelling concerns about fresh job cuts, according to a CNBC report.

The e-commerce giant is expected to announce widespread layoffs across its corporate workforce as early as this week, a person familiar with the matter previously informed CNBC. Amazon’s cloud computing and stores businesses are among the divisions likely to be impacted.

The email, viewed by CNBC, was sent by Colleen Aubrey, senior vice president of applied AI solutions at Amazon Web Services, and referred to organisational decisions being taken to position the company and AWS for future success, stating that such changes are difficult and hard on employees.

The note also referenced a post by Amazon’s chief human resources officer Beth Galetti and stated that the company had already notified impacted colleagues within the organisation. The subject line of the email mentioned Project Dawn and indicated that it had been cancelled, suggesting the message may have been recalled shortly after being sent. It remains unclear what Project Dawn refers to.

Amazon did not immediately respond to requests by CNBC for comment.

The development follows Amazon’s announcement in October that it would lay off 14,000 corporate employees. At the time, the company indicated that workforce reductions would continue into 2026 as it identified further opportunities to remove management layers.

Amazon chief executive Andy Jassy previously stated that the layoffs were aimed at reducing bureaucracy and flattening management structures. He also said last June that efficiency gains driven by artificial intelligence would lead to a smaller corporate workforce in the years ahead.

Earlier on Tuesday, Amazon announced a reorganisation of its grocery business. The company said it would shut down its Fresh supermarkets and Go convenience stores to focus investments on Whole Foods outlets and online grocery delivery.

Amazon’s head of grocery, Jason Buechel, informed employees in an internal memo that the company needed to make more deliberate choices to better serve customers. He also outlined additional restructuring measures within the division, including plans to appoint a new grocery quality leadership role.

First Published on January 28, 2026, 09:12:27 IST