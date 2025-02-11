Ban 'India's Got Latent', shut Habitat center in Mumbai: Activists stage protest

On Monday, a social activist from Mumbai staged a protest outside The Habitat in Khar, criticizing the venue for allowing the filming of Samay Raina's show, India's Got Latent (IGL). The protester demanded that the Mumbai Police file a First Information Report (FIR) against comedian Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, and others for allegedly making sexually offensive remarks and promoting obscene content.

Furkan Shaikh, a social activist from Bandra, lodged a complaint at Khar Police Station, arguing that India’s Got Latent must be banned to prevent the airing of content that harms family values and moral standards. He urged the government to take immediate action, stating that such content is harmful to youth, society, and the nation.

"I want to clarify that my intention is not to attack comedy or creative talents in our country. I truly appreciate comedians and content creators who enrich society with responsible humor that upholds family values and cultural dignity."

In his complaint, Shaikh emphasized: "My complaint is specifically against content that crosses the line into obscenity and harmful behavior. It is essential that we protect our cultural heritage and family values."

Shaikh demanded that an FIR be registered under sections 292 (For distribution or publication of obscene content),354 (For making sexually offensive remarks), 323 (For using electronic means to publish obscene material) of the The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

Speaking to Storyboard18, Shaikh stated, "We want the government to take swift legal action against Samay Raina, and the YouTube channel must be banned. Mumbai Police has assured us that they will file the FIR after proper evaluation. If they fail to do so, we will organize protests."

Shaikh also called for The Habitat in Khar to be shut down, stating that such content should not be promoted from the venue. Shaikh has warned that if no legal action is taken, protests will continue.

A senior official from the Mumbai Police Department confirmed that authorities are investigating the matter. Police teams have visited The Habitat, and appropriate action will be taken. However, as of now, a formal FIR has not yet been filed in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Assam Police has already registered an FIR against Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, and Samay Raina.

Additionally, Bombay High Court advocates Ashish Ray and Pankaj Mishra have written to Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and the State Women’s Commission, stating that the remarks made on the show disrespect women and warrant legal action.

Commentator Rahul Easwar has also filed a separate complaint under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act. Furthermore, BJP functionary Nilotpal Mrinal Pandey has filed a complaint with Khar Police in Mumbai.

The National Human Rights Commission, based on a complaint filed by Yogendra Singh Thakur, has asked YouTube to remove the video featuring Ranveer Allahbadia's "obscene" remarks. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is also expected to issue a show cause notice to comedian Samay Raina for removing the "obscene" content of India’s Got Latent from his YouTube channel.

Following the backlash, Ranveer Allahbadia, who has 4.5 million Instagram followers and 10.5 million YouTube subscribers, issued a public apology.

In a video message on X (formerly Twitter), he stated: "I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s Got Latent. I’m sorry... My comment wasn’t just inappropriate; it wasn’t even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I am just here to say sorry."