Consumers demand human-like AI interactions, trust AI agents with empathy: Report

As consumer expectations continue to rise, businesses that integrate AI with a focus on empathy and personalisation are gaining a strong advantage, building trust, and boosting customer retention, a study revealed. According to Zendesk’s 2025 CX Trends Report, consumers are looking for AI that goes beyond efficiency and feels genuinely human. In fact, more than 80 percent of Indian consumers said that they would engage more with AI if they had more human-like interactions. Moreover, 63% of Indian consumers said they are more likely to trust AI agents that embody traits like friendliness and empathy, companies are prioritizing AI that’s engaging, relatable, and authentic.

Personal AI assistants, like Siri and Alexa, have also become integral to daily life, leading consumers to expect assistant-driven experiences in customer service, too. 69 percent of Indian customers want their own personal AI assistants that can interact with companies for them, indicating an opportunity for companies to embrace assistant-first experiences.

CX leaders who invest in this approach report a significant boost in customer satisfaction and loyalty, the report claimed.

Such leaders have projected the demand for AI assistants, with 88% planning for a near future where consumers use AI assistants to interact with the entire customer service ecosystem.

Besides, companies are embracing AI copilots, that is, tools that support agents by managing routine tasks and enhancing efficiency—as they move toward autonomous service models.88 percent of CX leaders in India report positive ROI from their AI tools in CX.