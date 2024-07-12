Paris Olympics 2024: Airbnb sees 30% surge in bookings from Indian tourists

With the Paris Olympics 2024 and Paralympic Games just weeks away, hospitality firm Airbnb has witnessed a significant surge in bookings across the globe.

The vacation rental company said that travellers from more than 160 countries have booked their stays with Airbnb during the Olympics period (July 26 to August 11). Paris has emerged as the top-searched city on its platform with a nearly 90% increase in active listings in the region, it added.

According to the American hospitality firm, Airbnb witnessed the highest increase in travellers coming from India, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Japan. India alone witnessed around a 30% increase in booking of stays in and around Paris. Beyond Paris, Indian travellers would be exploring other locations in the country such as Nice, Aubervilliers, Colombes, and Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine. Additionally, areas including key Olympic venues like Colombes (field hockey) and Châteauroux (shooting events), along with cities hosting football matches like Saint-Etienne, Lyon, Nantes, Nice, and Bordeaux, have experienced significant interest.

"The surge in bookings for Paris reflects an exciting trend among Indian travellers, who are increasingly planning trips around iconic sporting events like the Olympics, showcasing their growing appetite for unique, global experiences. Interestingly, while Paris remains a top destination, these travellers are also venturing beyond traditional tourist spots to explore cities like Saint-Denis and Bordeaux to catch their favourite sports," Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb’s General Manager for India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan said.

As of March 31, nights booked during the dates of the Olympics were over five times (400%) higher than they were in Paris two years ago in the same time interval, Airbnb mentioned.