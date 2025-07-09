            

Linda Yaccarino steps down from X as CEO

Linda Yaccarino assumed the position of CEO at X in 2023.

By  Storyboard18Jul 9, 2025 10:43 PM
Linda Yaccarino steps down from X as CEO
Linda Yaccarino began her career at Turner as COO - advertising sales, marketing and acquisitions, and then joined NBCUniversal Media, LLC, where she was elevated to hold the position of chairman - global advertising and partnerships.

Linda Yaccarino, chief executive officer of micro blogging and social networking platform X has announced that she is stepping down from her position.

Yaccarino, who assumed the role in 2023, shared in a note on X, "After two incredible years, I’ve decided to step down as CEO of 𝕏. When Elon Musk and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company. I’m immensely grateful to him for entrusting me with the responsibility of protecting free speech, turning the company around, and transforming X into the Everything App."

Further she added, "We started with the critical early work necessary to prioritize the safety of our users—especially children, and to restore advertiser confidence. This team has worked relentlessly from groundbreaking innovations like Community Notes, and, soon, X Money to bringing the most iconic voices and content to the platform."

Yaccarino began her career at Turner as COO - advertising sales, marketing and acquisitions, and then joined NBCUniversal Media, LLC, where she was elevated to hold the position of chairman - global advertising and partnerships.

In this role, she was the strategic and operational bridge across the entirety of NBCUniversal's global networks, properties, and business units. She was responsible for stewarding and monetizing the company’s industry-leading portfolio of linear networks, digital and streaming platforms, distribution and commerce partnerships, and client relationships. Yaccarino also oversaw all global, national and local ad ales, partnerships, marketing, adtech, data, measurement, commerce, and strategic initiatives.


Tags
First Published on Jul 9, 2025 10:35 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

F1 and Apple: Is the tech giant eyeing US Formula 1 broadcast rights, challenging ESPN?

F1 and Apple: Is the tech giant eyeing US Formula 1 broadcast rights, challenging ESPN?

Brand Makers

Volkswagen India ropes in Jasprit Bumrah for Golf GTI campaign

Volkswagen India ropes in Jasprit Bumrah for Golf GTI campaign

Brand Makers

'I also don't like long-hour shifts at work': Anurag Basu backs Deepika Padukone's 8-hour workday stance

'I also don't like long-hour shifts at work': Anurag Basu backs Deepika Padukone's 8-hour workday stance

Brand Makers

Samco Mutual Fund appoints Pankit Shah as Chief Business Officer

Samco Mutual Fund appoints Pankit Shah as Chief Business Officer

Brand Makers

Apollo Tyres elevates Abhineet Kothari to Marketing Head, India & SE Asia

Apollo Tyres elevates Abhineet Kothari to Marketing Head, India & SE Asia

Brand Makers

Former Wendy's executive Kirk Tanner to become Hershey's next President and CEO

Former Wendy's executive Kirk Tanner to become Hershey's next President and CEO

Brand Makers

Former UK PM Rishi Sunak returns to Goldman Sachs as senior adviser: Here's what he'll be doing

Former UK PM Rishi Sunak returns to Goldman Sachs as senior adviser: Here's what he'll be doing