Linda Yaccarino steps down from X as CEO

Linda Yaccarino, chief executive officer of micro blogging and social networking platform X has announced that she is stepping down from her position.

Yaccarino, who assumed the role in 2023, shared in a note on X, "After two incredible years, I’ve decided to step down as CEO of 𝕏. When Elon Musk and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company. I’m immensely grateful to him for entrusting me with the responsibility of protecting free speech, turning the company around, and transforming X into the Everything App."

Further she added, "We started with the critical early work necessary to prioritize the safety of our users—especially children, and to restore advertiser confidence. This team has worked relentlessly from groundbreaking innovations like Community Notes, and, soon, X Money to bringing the most iconic voices and content to the platform."

July 9, 2025

Yaccarino began her career at Turner as COO - advertising sales, marketing and acquisitions, and then joined NBCUniversal Media, LLC, where she was elevated to hold the position of chairman - global advertising and partnerships.