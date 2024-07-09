FSSAI suspends license of a KFC outlet in Tamil Nadu for using synthetic magnesium silicate

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has suspended the license of a KFC outlet in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district after it found synthetic magnesium silicate was used in purifying oils, according to a report by CNBC TV18.

The national food regulating body has issued a summon to KFC India. The FSSAI has also summoned a Delhi-based manufacturer of the synthetic magnesium silicate and a packing unit in Telangana for a probe on July 15.

The FSSAI conducted a surprise inspection at the outlet recently in which it found that KFC Thoothukudi officials were using the synthetic magnesium silicate for polishing and cleaning used oil.

However, the American food chain responded saying it has never violated any safety standard.

"KFC India is committed to following the best practices and international standards. High-quality oil and chicken are sourced from reputed suppliers, and all applicable safety and quality standards laid down by the FSSAI and other authorities are strictly followed".

KFC said that FSSAI has approved the use of magnesium silicate as a clarifying agent. However, FSSAI said it was against its standard. The food regulator said it can be used as a food additive but restricted to certain foods like salt and in manufacturing plants. FSSAI never permitted using additives to purify or polish used oils.

Food Safety Designated Officer Dr Mariappan told The New Indian Express that KFC restaurant was returning only 100 litres of oil per month to the FSSAI-authorised used oil aggregators despite consuming nearly 1,350-1,500 litrs of refined edible vegetable oil.

Mariappan added, "The inspection turned towards management of used oil by the outlet as oil once used cannot be reused as per FSSAI rules".

Further, the FSSAI official, who seized the marinated chicken in the KFC outlet said that as per the FSS (Licensing and Registration) Regulations, 2011, the frozen chicken should be used within 12 hours after "thawing" but the outlet used it even after 24 hours.