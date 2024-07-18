            
      • Home
      • digital
      • google-joins-hands-with-meity-to-train-10000-indian-startups-in-ai-37427

      Google joins hands with MeitY to train 10,000 Indian startups in AI

      The tech giant said that more than 1.5 million developers globally are using Gemini models.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 18, 2024 12:40 PM
      Google joins hands with MeitY to train 10,000 Indian startups in AI
      Additionally, Google will collaborate with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), offering developers building for ONDC up to 90 percent off on select Google Maps Platform APIs.

      Google is working with the Ministry of Electronics and IT's (MeitY's) Startup Hub to train and support 10,000 Indian startups in artificial intelligence (AI). The company will also provide up to $350,000 in Google Cloud credits for eligible startups to invest in the cloud infrastructure and computational power required for AI development and deployment.

      The tech giant also announced that more than 1.5 million developers globally are using Gemini models. The announcement was made at the company's developer event, Google I/O Connect Bengaluru. This move by Google is part of the company’s strategy to tap into the rapidly growing artificial intelligence developer ecosystem in India, a crucial market for its global AI efforts.

      As part of the initiative, Google is providing startups with AI-first programming and curriculum through its programs such as Appscale Academy and Startup School, helping them with skills, knowledge, and mentorship.

      Google is also developing AI innovation programs to help the next generation of startups and developers solve real-world challenges. This includes a nationwide Gen AI Hackathon, a 3-month immersive experience in partnership with MeitY Startup Hub and Startup India, and the Solve for India Startup Bootcamp | AI Edition, to support early-stage startups tackling challenges across healthcare, climate change, agriculture, cybersecurity, and digital public infrastructure (DPI) using AI.

      Additionally, Google will collaborate with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), offering developers building for ONDC up to 90 percent off on select Google Maps Platform APIs.


      Tags
      First Published on Jul 18, 2024 12:40 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Digital

      Nearly 80% of Indian startups investing in AI, other advanced technologies: Report

      Nearly 80% of Indian startups investing in AI, other advanced technologies: Report

      Digital

      Indian Crypto Exchange WazirX loses $234 million due to security breach

      Indian Crypto Exchange WazirX loses $234 million due to security breach

      How it Works

      MIB, industry stakeholders discuss unified content rating system for digital platforms: Exclusive

      MIB, industry stakeholders discuss unified content rating system for digital platforms: Exclusive

      Digital

      HCLTech targets training 50,000 people on Gen AI and AI skills

      HCLTech targets training 50,000 people on Gen AI and AI skills

      Brand Marketing

      Mark Szulc on how Adobe is streamlining brand asset management

      Mark Szulc on how Adobe is streamlining brand asset management

      Digital

      78% of employers are optimistic about gig workers; Over 67% of recruiters prefer moderate work experience: Report

      78% of employers are optimistic about gig workers; Over 67% of recruiters prefer moderate work experience: Report

      Digital

      Prasar Bharati jobs: 15 openings for 'Marketing executive'; Check salary, roles and responsibilities

      Prasar Bharati jobs: 15 openings for 'Marketing executive'; Check salary, roles and responsibilities