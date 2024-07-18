Google joins hands with MeitY to train 10,000 Indian startups in AI

Google is working with the Ministry of Electronics and IT's (MeitY's) Startup Hub to train and support 10,000 Indian startups in artificial intelligence (AI). The company will also provide up to $350,000 in Google Cloud credits for eligible startups to invest in the cloud infrastructure and computational power required for AI development and deployment.

The tech giant also announced that more than 1.5 million developers globally are using Gemini models. The announcement was made at the company's developer event, Google I/O Connect Bengaluru. This move by Google is part of the company’s strategy to tap into the rapidly growing artificial intelligence developer ecosystem in India, a crucial market for its global AI efforts.

As part of the initiative, Google is providing startups with AI-first programming and curriculum through its programs such as Appscale Academy and Startup School, helping them with skills, knowledge, and mentorship.

Google is also developing AI innovation programs to help the next generation of startups and developers solve real-world challenges. This includes a nationwide Gen AI Hackathon, a 3-month immersive experience in partnership with MeitY Startup Hub and Startup India, and the Solve for India Startup Bootcamp | AI Edition, to support early-stage startups tackling challenges across healthcare, climate change, agriculture, cybersecurity, and digital public infrastructure (DPI) using AI.