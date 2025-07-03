            
Netflix and Spotify discuss partnership on live music content

The discussions have also covered ideas such as big celebrity interviews and faster-turnaround documentary projects, according to the report.

By  Storyboard18Jul 3, 2025 3:33 PM
Netflix has held talks with Spotify about partnering on projects such as music award shows and live concert series, as part of its broader strategy to expand into live TV programming, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The streaming giant has been pushing aggressively into live programming in recent years, aiming to diversify its content, attract new subscribers, and grow advertising revenue.

Netflix is set to debut a new music competition show, Building the Band, next week, and is developing another music contest series expected to launch in the coming months, the WSJ reported.

Beyond music, Netflix has invested heavily in live sports to broaden its appeal. The company recently secured rights to broadcast two National Football League (NFL) games on Christmas Day and will stream the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match—part of a strategy that helped Netflix post a record 19 million new subscribers in its most recent fourth quarter.


First Published on Jul 3, 2025 3:17 PM

