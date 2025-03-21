India to launch its own web browser as Zoho wins Indigenous Development Challenge

ADVERTISEMENT
In a major step toward strengthening India’s digital sovereignty, the country is set to introduce its own web browser, further advancing efforts to develop an indigenous internet ecosystem. Announcing the development on Wednesday, Minister of Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized that the initiative marks a shift towards a more inclusive approach to innovation, involving startups, academia, and researchers.
The minister awarded Sridhar Vembu-led Zoho Corporation the first prize in the Indian Web Browser Development Challenge (IWBDC), a government-backed competition aimed at fostering homegrown internet solutions. According to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the challenge received 58 entries, with Zoho emerging as the top contender. Team Ping and Team Ajna secured second and third place, respectively.
Government officials highlighted that the rise of tech innovators from tier-2 and tier-3 cities reflects a changing trend in India’s digital landscape. They stressed the need for the country to transition into a product-driven economy while continuing to nurture its strong service industry.
A web browser plays a crucial role in internet accessibility, enabling essential online activities such as web surfing, email access, eOffice operations, and digital transactions. The introduction of an indigenous browser is expected to bring multiple advantages, including enhanced data security and privacy compliance with the Data Protection Act. Officials noted that keeping Indian users’ data within the country would bolster digital sovereignty.
The upcoming browser is designed to be compatible across multiple platforms, including iOS, Windows, and Android, ensuring a seamless and secure experience for users. The government reaffirmed its commitment to fostering domestic innovation and providing Indian talent with opportunities to shape the country’s digital future.