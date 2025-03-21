            
  • Home
  • digital
  • india-to-launch-its-own-web-browser-as-zoho-wins-indigenous-development-challenge-59839

India to launch its own web browser as Zoho wins Indigenous Development Challenge

Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized that the initiative marks a shift towards a more inclusive approach to innovation, involving startups, academia, and researchers.

By  Storyboard18Mar 21, 2025 9:10 AM
India to launch its own web browser as Zoho wins Indigenous Development Challenge
The upcoming browser is designed to be compatible across multiple platforms, including iOS, Windows, and Android, ensuring a seamless and secure experience for users. (Photo: Unsplash)

In a major step toward strengthening India’s digital sovereignty, the country is set to introduce its own web browser, further advancing efforts to develop an indigenous internet ecosystem. Announcing the development on Wednesday, Minister of Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized that the initiative marks a shift towards a more inclusive approach to innovation, involving startups, academia, and researchers.

The minister awarded Sridhar Vembu-led Zoho Corporation the first prize in the Indian Web Browser Development Challenge (IWBDC), a government-backed competition aimed at fostering homegrown internet solutions. According to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the challenge received 58 entries, with Zoho emerging as the top contender. Team Ping and Team Ajna secured second and third place, respectively.

Government officials highlighted that the rise of tech innovators from tier-2 and tier-3 cities reflects a changing trend in India’s digital landscape. They stressed the need for the country to transition into a product-driven economy while continuing to nurture its strong service industry.

A web browser plays a crucial role in internet accessibility, enabling essential online activities such as web surfing, email access, eOffice operations, and digital transactions. The introduction of an indigenous browser is expected to bring multiple advantages, including enhanced data security and privacy compliance with the Data Protection Act. Officials noted that keeping Indian users’ data within the country would bolster digital sovereignty.

The upcoming browser is designed to be compatible across multiple platforms, including iOS, Windows, and Android, ensuring a seamless and secure experience for users. The government reaffirmed its commitment to fostering domestic innovation and providing Indian talent with opportunities to shape the country’s digital future.


Tags
First Published on Mar 21, 2025 9:10 AM

More from Storyboard18

Digital

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava leaked online, Mumbai police launch investigation

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava leaked online, Mumbai police launch investigation

Digital

India’s Got Latent controversy: Samay Raina faces fresh summons from Cyber Cell

India’s Got Latent controversy: Samay Raina faces fresh summons from Cyber Cell

Digital

Elon Musk's X sues Indian govt over 'unlawful' censorship

Elon Musk's X sues Indian govt over 'unlawful' censorship

Advertising

CAIT demands ban on opinion trading apps, says 'Digital Satta' a threat to democracy

CAIT demands ban on opinion trading apps, says 'Digital Satta' a threat to democracy

Digital

Google and Apple face EU crackdown over competition breaches

Google and Apple face EU crackdown over competition breaches

Digital

MeitY in contact with X over Grok's controversial responses

MeitY in contact with X over Grok's controversial responses

How it Works

From endorsements to enforcement: Telangana's dual strike against betting apps and influencers

From endorsements to enforcement: Telangana's dual strike against betting apps and influencers