            
      • Home
      • digital
      • indian-firms-prioritize-genai-outpacing-global-average-sap-study-42271

      Indian firms prioritize GenAI, outpacing global average: SAP study

      The Indian businesses are putting a high priority on AI to improve training and skills development at 51%, customer experience at 50%, and to optimize supply chains and logistics at 50%

      By  Storyboard18Sep 13, 2024 6:58 PM
      Indian firms prioritize GenAI, outpacing global average: SAP study
      49% of businesses use AI for forecasting and budgeting

      More than 95 percent of Indian organizations are prioritizing generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) as per a new study.

      The SAP's new midmarket AI research revealed that 96% of Indian organizations between 250 and 1,500 employees are prioritizing GenAI, compared to 91% in the rest of the world.

      Over half of the Indian midmarket businesses surveyed (55%) have placed a high priority on AI to transform privacy and security and improve decision-making (52%).

      The Indian businesses are also putting a high priority on AI to improve training and skills development at 51%, customer experience at 50%, and to optimize supply chains and logistics at 50%.

      Additionally, the SAP study revealed that Indian businesses are also adopting AI faster than the rest of the world. Of the total surveyed businesses, 49% said they were using AI for forecasting and budgeting to a strong degree compared to 40% of the world. Also, 48% of domestic firms are using AI to develop marketing and sales content. Other uses of AI in the Indian midmarket businesses include gathering market intelligence and monitoring regulatory compliance and cyber security threats.

      Challenges

      The biggest challenge for Indian midmarket businesses is finding, attracting, and retaining talent who is equipped with AI skills.

      SAP report added that data is another major risk for such businesses. Lack of transparency behind AI results, acting upon incorrect information, and insufficient data size and quality for AI models, are among the other risks identified.

      SAP report comprised the responses of 12,003 businesses around the world, including 800 in India.

      Manish Prasad, President and Managing Director of SAO Indian Subcontinent said, "AI is a game-changer for these companies, offering agility, actionable insights and helping them thrive in the digital economy".

      Rajeev Singh, Vice President and Head of Midmarket, SAP Indian Subcontinent said, "AI has the potential to empower organizations with intelligent insights, automation, and tools, allowing them to compete on a global scale".


      Tags
      First Published on Sep 13, 2024 6:55 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Digital

      Probe finds Amazon, Walmart's Flipkart breach competition laws in India

      Probe finds Amazon, Walmart's Flipkart breach competition laws in India

      Digital

      DPDP Act draft rules expected within two weeks; transition period likely to be restricted to 6 months

      DPDP Act draft rules expected within two weeks; transition period likely to be restricted to 6 months

      Gaming

      Tamil Nadu examining Australia-like gaming policy, video game industry tight-lipped

      Tamil Nadu examining Australia-like gaming policy, video game industry tight-lipped

      Digital

      Affle India secures US patent to boost precision in digital advertising

      Affle India secures US patent to boost precision in digital advertising

      How it Works

      EU regulators to probe Google over its AI model, raises privacy concerns

      EU regulators to probe Google over its AI model, raises privacy concerns

      Digital

      Google: Knowledge sets you free or deeper to monopoly?

      Google: Knowledge sets you free or deeper to monopoly?

      Gaming

      Tamil Nadu takes strong stand against online gaming, RMG players left red faced

      Tamil Nadu takes strong stand against online gaming, RMG players left red faced