MeitY Secretary S. Krishnan says DPDP rules will be flexible to protect users, foster innovation

S. Krishnan, the Secretary of India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), emphasized on Tuesday, November 13, that the country’s forthcoming Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) rules will prioritize consumer protection while maintaining flexibility to accommodate the evolving nature of the digital landscape. Speaking with CNBC-TV18, Krishnan outlined the government’s approach to creating a regulatory framework that is both adaptive and innovative, acknowledging the challenges of crafting legislation in a field as dynamic as technology.

Krishnan noted that the DPDP rules, still in their developmental phase, are designed to be flexible in order to avoid becoming overly prescriptive. Given the fast-paced nature of the digital economy, he argued, the guidelines cannot predict every scenario, and thus, should allow companies the freedom to devise their own solutions tailored to their specific needs.

While the overarching goal of the DPDP rules is to protect users’ personal data, Krishnan admitted that even the government itself is navigating uncertainties about the best approach to achieve this goal. This admission highlights the complexities of regulating the digital world, where technology often outpaces legislation. Companies often possess the expertise and resources to develop innovative solutions that may exceed what the government can prescribe, Krishnan explained, spotlighting the need for a regulatory framework that fosters rather than stifles innovation.

The consultation process on the DPDP rules is still ongoing, with over a month remaining for stakeholders to submit feedback. Krishnan reassured the public that the government remains open to input and will carefully consider suggestions to refine the rules further. While the commitment to user protection remains unwavering, the government is intent on finding a balance that enables innovation while ensuring that regulatory measures remain practical and effective.

The DPDP rules are a critical component of efforts to establish India as a global leader in the digital economy. However, Krishnan emphasized that the regulatory framework must support the growth of the digital ecosystem, not impede it. By incorporating flexibility into the rules, he explained, companies will be better equipped to navigate emerging challenges and seize new opportunities.