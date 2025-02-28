New AI LLM model eliminates biases, empowers small media outlets: Experts

Media and startup experts have said that the new Artificial Intelligence (AI) Large Language Models (LLM) have eliminated biases and have empowered small media companies wherein every player can leverage the benefit of using data and personalize their content for users.

During the third edition of Storyboard18 DNPA Conclave, held on Thursday in New Delhi, HT Media co-founder Puneet Jain said that earlier AI technology was available to large tech companies who had both talent and dollars in building business models around advertising. However, with LLM's entry, the biases have been eliminated.

Shaurya Rao Nigam, co-founder and CEO at Justbaat.ai said a lot of media companies are using their technology to translate content that they had written any other language and are also witnessing additional engagement.

"AI is definitely helping to increase the reach or, you know, enable people to serve the segment, which was completely unserved earlier," Nigam added.

Further, Kawaljit Singh Bedi, Co-founder, and CTPO, Frammer, predicted that AI could also help in cost and revenue for any media firm.

"AI can help in saving time, freeing up resources, enhancing humans creativity, and accelerating the content volume, which would eventually result in attracting more advertisers," he added.

AI cannot just defend but blow any brand, says Siddharth Srinivasan, GTM, ElevenLabs.

"I think now every single brand, whether it's IP, content, a face, or a public figure, AI can take that relationship to another level. AI cannot just defend but blow the brand, because it can personify a brand, give it a voice, and engage in personalized hyper-targeted conversational experiences," Siddharth added.

Additionally, AI can also help in solving several problems of media companies such as fake content. Ankush Sabharwal, Founder, of CoRover AI said Artificial Intelligence can curve the distribution of fake content by adding digital footprints to it so that infringement can be identified at the source.

"Using AI we can definitely solve lots of problems in terms of fake news, pirated content distribution, and making sure that innovation is at the peak," Ankush added.