Small businesses on WhatsApp can avail Meta Verified now

At the WhatsApp Business Summit in India, several features and updates that will help businesses across the country build a presence, create great in-chat experiences for their customers and drive performance were announced.

Speaking at the summit, Sandhya Devanathan, VP, Meta in India, said “The ubiquity and ease of WhatsApp places it at the center of India's transformation, helping businesses fuel compelling ideas and new models of growth. These features and programs, which we are announcing today, demonstrate our commitment to helping businesses maximize their value per dollar while providing exceptional customer experiences on WhatsApp.”

Bringing Meta Verified for All Small Business on WhatsApp

Millions of small businesses use the WhatsApp Business app in India. Now, Meta Verified is available to all eligible small businesses in India using the WhatsApp Business app. With Meta Verified, businesses that choose to subscribe and demonstrate their authenticity will receive a verified badge, impersonation protection, account support, and premium features that help amplify their brand online and make it more efficient to chat with customers. The same badge will appear on their WhatsApp Channels and Business pages, making it easy to share on social media and websites.

Customized messages on WhatsApp Business App

Starting today in India, Meta will roll out the ability for small businesses using the WhatsApp Business app to send customized messages to their customers – like appointment reminders, birthday greetings or even updates on a holiday sale. This new feature, available for a fee, gives businesses the ability to send personal messages with a customer’s name and customizable call-to-action buttons and will also enable them to schedule the day and time the messages are sent.

WhatsApp Bharat Yatra

While small businesses know why they need WhatsApp to grow and scale, most of them can derive even higher value by learning how to maximize the true potential of the app. In a first-of-its-kind initiative for WhatsApp, Meta will soon be launching the WhatsApp Business Yatra in India, where they will go to various tier 2 & 3 cities in India to provide on-ground, in-person training to small businesses.

Meta will train small businesses in setting up their WhatsApp Business accounts, creating catalogs, educating them on how to set up ads that click to WhatsApp, and much more. Meta will also build a resource center on their website, which will act as a quick-access tutorial center for these businesses.