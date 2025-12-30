Meta buys AI startup Manus in strategic push to monetise AI investments

Meta Platforms Inc. has agreed to acquire Manus, a Singapore-based artificial intelligence startup that develops AI agents for small and mid-sized enterprises, marking a significant step in Meta’s effort to translate its massive AI spending into near-term business returns.

The transaction comes as Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg places artificial intelligence at the centre of Meta’s corporate strategy, with the company racing to build commercially viable products on top of its expanding AI infrastructure. While financial details of the deal were not disclosed, Manus brings with it a fast-growing subscription business that could provide Meta with immediate monetisation opportunities.

Earlier this year, Manus reported an annual revenue run rate of around $125 million, driven by demand from businesses using its AI agent to automate everyday tasks. The platform allows users to assign basic instructions to an AI assistant capable of screening resumes, preparing travel itineraries and conducting stock analysis, among other functions.

Manus’ parent company was originally founded in China before relocating to Singapore. It had raised capital earlier this year at a valuation close to $500 million, with backing from several investors including US venture capital firm Benchmark.

The acquisition reflects Meta’s broader push to expand beyond consumer AI features into enterprise-focused tools, as the company seeks to justify its heavy investments in data centres, chips and large language models. By integrating Manus’ subscription-driven AI products, Meta gains an established revenue stream and a foothold in the fast-growing market for AI agents designed for everyday business use.

First Published on Dec 30, 2025 9:59 AM