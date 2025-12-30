Samsung to bring Google Photos to its TVs, expanding big-screen memory experience

Samsung Electronics said it is working with Google to bring Google Photos to Samsung TVs, aiming to enable users to enjoy personal memories on a larger screen, from travel moments and hobbies to everyday family experiences.

The move is part of Samsung’s broader push to make its TVs more personal and emotionally engaging, turning living rooms into immersive spaces for reliving life’s key moments.

“Samsung TVs have always brought people together, and bringing Google Photos to the big screen makes that experience even more personal,” said Kevin Lee, Executive Vice President of the Customer Experience Team at Samsung’s Visual Display business. “Through this partnership, we are helping users rediscover and relive cherished moments by bringing the stories behind their photos into the living room.”

With the upcoming integration, photos captured on smartphones will appear directly on Samsung TVs in a larger, cinematic format. Users will be able to browse curated memories organised around people, places and meaningful moments, while Google Photos will also enhance Samsung’s Vision AI Companion ecosystem, making personal content surface naturally throughout the day.

Samsung said the experience is being designed to feel deeply woven into everyday TV use. Through features such as Daily+ and Daily Board, personal photos are expected to appear at contextual moments, greeting users with meaningful memories as part of their daily routine. Setup is expected to be simple, with users signing in using their Google Account to instantly access their photo libraries on the big screen.

The partnership will roll out in phases. The first feature, Memories, is planned for early 2026 and will be available exclusively on Samsung TVs for six months, showcasing curated photo stories for the first time on television. Later in 2026, Create with AI will introduce themed templates powered by Google DeepMind’s image generation model, Nano Banana, allowing users to remix images, transform artistic styles and convert photos into short videos. A third feature, Personalized Results, will enable topic-based slideshows built around themes such as travel destinations, activities or special events.

“Google Photos is a home for people’s photos and videos, helping them organise and bring their memories to life,” said Shimrit Ben-Yair, Vice President of Google Photos and Google One. “We’re excited to bring Google Photos to Samsung TVs, helping people enjoy their favourite photos on a larger screen and reconnect with their memories in new ways.”

Samsung said the collaboration aims to transform personal photo libraries into a cinematic gallery experience at the centre of the home, encouraging families to rediscover, create and share memories together with greater depth and simplicity.

