Domino’s India operator Jubilant FoodWorks to sell Hashtag Loyalty stake for Rs 642 crore

Jubilant FoodWorks, the operator of Domino’s Pizza in India, has agreed to sell its entire stake in Hashtag Loyalty Private Ltd, marking its exit from the customer engagement and loyalty platform it has held as an associate investment.

The company has executed a share purchase agreement to divest its 31.66% holding in Hashtag Loyalty for a total consideration of Rs 641.59 crore, according to a regulatory filing. The buyer is Karan Chechani, one of Hashtag’s founders. Once the transaction is completed, Hashtag Loyalty will cease to be an associate of Jubilant FoodWorks.

The deal, signed on December 29, 2025, is expected to close on or before February 12, 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.

Hashtag Loyalty reported a total income of Rs 27.47 million in the 2025 financial year, while its net worth stood at Rs 1.22 million as of March 31, 2025. Jubilant said it would receive the full consideration upon completion of the sale, formally ending its association with the company.

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd reported a consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 2,340 crore in Q2 FY2026, marking a 19.7% year-on-year (YoY) increase.

The company’s standalone revenue stood at Rs 1698.7 crore, up 15.8% YoY for the quarter ended September 30.

First Published on Dec 30, 2025 11:29 AM