Arattai rolls out polls and ‘Clear the clutter’ tool as it sharpens focus on chat control in 2026

India-based messaging platform Arattai has started 2026 with a fresh set of feature upgrades, introducing in-chat polls for group conversations and a new option called “Clear the clutter” that gives users greater control over their message history.

The rollout comes amid intensifying competition among messaging apps, where platforms are increasingly vying for user attention through usability enhancements and privacy-led tools—particularly for large and active group chats that tend to become noisy and hard to manage.

Arattai’s newly launched polls feature allows users to create quick questionnaires directly within group chats. Participants can vote inside the conversation itself, eliminating the need for multiple follow-up messages or external polling tools. Results update in real time as votes are cast, helping groups reach decisions faster while keeping discussions more organised.

A little Christmas gift for your group chats ????

Polls are now available on Arattai!



???? Try it now



Wishing you a Merry Christmas ????✨#Christmas2025 #Polls #StayConnected #Arattai pic.twitter.com/HyYI160xrp — Arattai (@Arattai) December 25, 2025

The feature is designed for everyday coordination, such as finalising meeting schedules, travel plans, or group activities, where back-and-forth messaging often adds to clutter.

Alongside polls, the platform has introduced “Clear the clutter,” a cleanup-focused tool that enables users to delete unwanted messages locally on their own devices without affecting the chat history for other participants. The feature is aimed at users who want to manage storage and visibility without exiting or deleting entire conversations.

Arattai said the tool is particularly useful in high-traffic groups where forwarded messages, media files and announcements can quickly overwhelm inboxes. By allowing local deletion, the platform is seeking to give users more personal control while maintaining continuity for the rest of the group.

Tidy up the clutter! ????

You can now remove unwanted messages just for yourself using Delete for Me.????️#DeleteForMe #StayConnected #Arattai pic.twitter.com/3PIg0EtALy — Arattai (@Arattai) November 21, 2025

The latest updates echo similar features rolled out by WhatsApp in recent months, including polls, message deletion options and improved chat organisation tools. However, Arattai is positioning its additions within a broader emphasis on simplicity and user-driven control.

First Published on Dec 30, 2025 12:26 PM