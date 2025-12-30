6 AI features worth trying before 2025 ends

As artificial intelligence tools mature at a rapid pace, 2025 has emerged as a year where experimental features have moved firmly into everyday use. From web browsing and search to image editing and meetings, AI is increasingly handling tasks that once required manual effort or specialist skills. Here are six AI features that users should consider trying before the end of 2025, as reported across multiple platforms and product releases.

Agentic web browsers

AI-powered web browsers are expanding quickly, with options such as Comet, Atlas, Microsoft Edge and even Google Chrome now offering integrated AI features. Comet and Edge, in particular, include agentic AI capabilities that can automate online tasks, making them useful for users looking to streamline browsing, research and routine digital actions.

Real-time multimodal search

Search has become more conversational and visual, with tools such as Search Live and Perplexity Comet allowing users to speak to search engines while showing them what they are seeing. These systems combine video, audio and contextual input to deliver guided, step-by-step responses, whether users are troubleshooting a malfunctioning gadget or solving a handwritten equation.

Advanced image editing with Nano Banana

Google’s Nano Banana model has transformed text-based image editing by enabling users to modify backgrounds, clothing or entire environments through simple instructions. The system preserves lighting, shadows and textures, producing results that are closer to professional photo editing than earlier generative image tools.

Personal knowledge grounding with NotebookLM

NotebookLM has introduced the ability for AI responses to be grounded strictly in a user’s own documents. By uploading files, notes and transcripts, users can create a private knowledge base that generates answers only from their data, making the tool particularly useful for research-focused work where accuracy is prioritised over creative output.

AI-native video remixing

Generative video technology has advanced rapidly, with tools such as OpenAI’s Sora 2 and Google’s Veo 3 enabling users to remix existing footage. These platforms allow changes to styles, locations or characters while maintaining motion consistency, significantly lowering the barrier to cinematic video creation for users without traditional editing expertise.

Autonomous meeting orchestration

Meeting assistants have evolved beyond transcription into active workflow tools. Platforms including Fireflies AI and Zoom AI Companion can now extract action points, draft follow-up emails, create task cards and automatically schedule future meetings, sharply reducing the manual workload that typically follows virtual meetings.

First Published on Dec 30, 2025 8:55 AM