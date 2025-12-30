Nvidia finalizes $5 billion Intel stake, signaling shake-up in semiconductor landscape

For Nvidia, the stake is both a long-term strategic bet and a rare alignment between two erstwhile competitors.

In a landmark move that underscores shifting alliances in the global semiconductor industry, Nvidia Corp. has completed its previously announced $5 billion purchase of Intel Corporation shares, according to a regulatory filing Monday. The investment, executed through a private placement and first disclosed in September, sees Nvidia acquiring 214.7 million shares of Intel common stock at $23.28 per share, roughly 4% ownership of the once-dominant chipmaker.

The deal received a green light from U.S. regulators earlier this month, with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) clearing the transaction under antitrust review, allowing the companies to finalise the arrangement before year-end.

For Intel, the infusion of capital comes at a critical juncture after years of financial strain tied to costly production expansions and competitive pressure from rivals like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) and Nvidia itself.

Intel’s market valuation has rebounded strongly in recent months, rising from around $82 billion earlier in 2025 to roughly $172 billion amid renewed investor optimism, partly driven by this capital injection and other strategic support.

For Nvidia, the stake is both a long-term strategic bet and a rare alignment between two erstwhile competitors. Nvidia, the world’s most valuable tech firm with a market cap north of several trillion dollars, benefits from gaining exposure to Intel’s broad customer base.

As part of the broader collaboration first revealed in September, Nvidia and Intel are expected to co-develop next-generation chips for data centres and personal computers, blending Nvidia’s AI-centric GPU and accelerator technology with Intel’s CPU expertise. This cross-licensing and joint work represents a significant shift in an industry where partnerships between direct rivals have historically been limited. It reflects the intensifying competition over AI workloads, where server-grade hardware performance has become a key battleground.

First Published on Dec 30, 2025 11:21 AM