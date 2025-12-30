How to use ChatGPT’s new app integrations with Spotify, Uber and more

OpenAI has rolled out app integrations within ChatGPT that allow users to connect external services and ask the assistant to perform tasks on their behalf, ranging from creating playlists to planning travel, as outlined in product documentation and user guides. By linking supported apps, users can carry out actions directly through ChatGPT, with results appearing inside the connected services.

To begin using app integrations, users need to be logged into ChatGPT. They can start by typing the name of the app at the beginning of a prompt, after which ChatGPT guides them through the sign-in and account connection process. Alternatively, users can navigate to the Settings menu, select Apps and Connectors, browse the list of available integrations and connect multiple apps at once by signing in to each service.

OpenAI has informed users that linking an account involves sharing app data with ChatGPT and advised reviewing permissions carefully before proceeding. For example, connecting Spotify allows ChatGPT to access playlists, listening history and other personal information in order to personalise recommendations. Users retain the option to disconnect any linked app at any time through the Settings menu.

Apps available for intergration:

Booking.com

Among the available integrations is Booking.com, which is designed to assist travellers, particularly first-time visitors, in finding accommodation. Once an account is linked, users can ask ChatGPT to search for hotels in a chosen city based on dates, budget, number of travellers and proximity to public transport, with the aim of making the booking process more intuitive than manual searches.

Canva

Canva is also available as an integration, offering support for users who need to generate visual content quickly. After connecting a Canva account, users can ask ChatGPT to create designs such as slide decks, posters or social media posts, while specifying preferred fonts, colour schemes, formats and dimensions to help kickstart creative projects.

Coursera

Coursera’s integration focuses on learning and skill development, allowing users to ask ChatGPT to find courses suited to their level, such as an intermediate Python course. The assistant can compare options by ratings, duration and cost, and provide summaries of course content before users decide to enrol.

Expedia

Through Expedia, ChatGPT can display hotel and flight options directly within the chat interface. Users can search for trips based on travel dates, budget and number of travellers, apply filters such as star ratings, and then complete bookings by moving to Expedia’s platform.

Spotify

Spotify’s integration enables users to create personalised playlists that appear directly in their Spotify app. ChatGPT can generate playlists based on mood, favourite artists or specific themes, recommend new songs, artists, audiobooks and podcasts, and manage Spotify libraries by adding or removing items.

Uber

The Uber integration allows users to explore ride options through ChatGPT, which can be particularly useful when travelling in unfamiliar locations. Users can plan a trip in the ChatGPT app and then complete the ride request and payment in the Uber app. OpenAI has informed that the feature is currently limited to the United States, supports only on-demand rides, and offers vehicle options including UberX, UberXL, Comfort and Black.

