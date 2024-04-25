Tech YouTuber Shreemani Tripathi on how passion and patience will help creators grow

International Creators Day celebrated on April 23rd each year, honours individuals who create art, literature, technology, and facets of human ende through their creativity. Today, creators are shaping the world around us; these custodians of culture bring their unique insights into our lives in more ways th.

Shreemani Tripathi is one such female tech YouTube making waves in the creator community traditionally dominated by men. Tripathi talks about her plans to transition into entrepreneurship, strategies which have helped her to generate revenue, and more.

Do you aspire to transition into entrepreneurship, following the footsteps of many creators who have ventured into business?

Yes Definitely. I will start a business. Either use my experience to start a content creation school or start an agency to provide creative services in the content space. It is necessary to create multiple sources of income and not depend on just one platform. However, I always plan to keep creating content because I love doing it.

How do you currently monetize your content, and what strategies have been most effective for you in generating revenue?

Right now my primary source of income is through YouTube shorts’ adsense revenue and my secondary source of income comes from the brands that I work with such as Samsung, Oppo and Vivo among others. Collaborating with brands has been the most effective way of generating revenue.

Do you believe that earning through content creation is a sustainable trend, or do you see it as a momentary high in the evolving digital landscape?

Yes, I do believe earning through content creation is quite sustainable. And, it will keep on growing. There is still a lot of scope in India.

How has been your YouTube journey?

I started my journey on YouTube and I have received immense support from it. I was also part of YouTube Fanfest 2023. It is a great platform to reach a large audience and earn a sustainable income by providing good and valuable content. It is quite easy to post on YouTube and build a loyal audience. People use YouTube as a search engine and the platform offers a great avenue to sell your products through the YouTube shopping feature which can be an additional source on income.

One piece of advice you would like to give to the budding creators?